Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish troops in northeast Syria

Twelve were also wounded when the vehicle detonated at a checkpoint manned by the town’s security forces and a Turkish-backed faction, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The vehicle detonated at a checkpoint manned by the town’s security forces and a Turkish-backed faction.
The vehicle detonated at a checkpoint manned by the town’s security forces and a Turkish-backed faction.(AP file photo)
         

A car bomb killed 16 people including two civilians and three Turkish soldiers Thursday at a checkpoint in the Turkish-held border town of Ras al-Ain in northeast Syria, a war monitor said.

Twelve were also wounded when the vehicle detonated at a checkpoint manned by the town's security forces and a Turkish-backed faction, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

