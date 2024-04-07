 Car rams into protesters at anti-government rally in Israel, 5 injured | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Car rams into protesters at anti-government rally in Israel, 5 injured

ByHT News Desk
Apr 07, 2024 11:56 AM IST

Video clips shared on social media depicted the alarming scene as the vehicle aggressively navigated through the protesters before accelerating into the crowd.

Five individuals were wounded after a vehicle drove into a crowd of protestors during a large-scale anti-government protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday. Among the injured, one protester sustained moderate wounds, while the rest suffered minor injuries, local media reported. Police detained the driver and are investigating the motives behind the incident.

Car rams into protesters at anti-government rally in Israel.(X/The Informant)
Car rams into protesters at anti-government rally in Israel.(X/The Informant)

Video footage shared on social media depicted the alarming scene as the vehicle accelerated into the crowd.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Reacting to the incident, Israeli communications minister Shlomo Karhi attributed responsibility to “leftist leaders, both inside and outside the coalition".

"Don’t run over protesters. Period. Don’t attack police officers, period. Don’t throw burning torches at the prime minister’s house. Period,” Karhi said in a social media post in Hebrew.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Yair Lapid denounced the incident, holding the government under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accountable for purportedly fostering violence and discord, Israel's i24 News reported.

Israel recently witnessed its largest anti-government demonstration. Protesters called for fresh elections and a hostage agreement with Hamas as the conflict reached its sixth month.

According to Channel 13 news estimates, approximately 45,000 individuals protested in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, while organizers asserted that 100,000 participated. In addition to Tel Aviv, thousands voiced their demand for new elections in Jerusalem, Haifa, and dozens of other cities and towns nationwide, including Caesarea, where protesters gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Car rams into protesters at anti-government rally in Israel, 5 injured
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On