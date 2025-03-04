CBI arrests 26 railway officials in departmental exam paper leak case

A departmental exam paper leak has led to the arrest of 26 railway officials, including a senior divisional electrical engineer from East Central Railway, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday. CBI arrests 26 railway officials in exam paper leak case.(HT_PRINT)

The agency arrested railway officials on Monday night for allegedly leaking exam papers for chief loco pilot promotions at Mughal Sarai and seized ₹1.17 crore in cash during raids.

The exam, scheduled for Tuesday, has now been cancelled, PTI quoted sources as saying.

“During the checks conducted by CBI, at three spots on the intervening night (March 3-4) at Mughal Sarai, a total of 17 candidates were found with photocopies of hand-written question papers,” said a CBI spokesperson.

All 17 departmental candidates, currently serving as loco pilots, had allegedly paid for the leaked question paper and were caught with copies in their possession during the raid, he said.

“Overall, 26 railway officials (including the 17 aspirants) have been arrested in this case so far,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency has filed an FIR against a senior divisional electrical engineer (operations), who was entrusted with the task of setting and preparing the question paper for the examination.

“He himself had written the questions in English and allegedly gave it to one loco pilot who in turn translated it into Hindi and further gave it to another official. The said official allegedly gave it to the candidates through few other railway employees,” the CBI spokesperson added.

The accused senior divisional electrical engineer (operations) is among those arrested, he said.

“Searches were conducted at eight locations which resulted in recovery of ₹1.17 crore in cash. The amount was reportedly collected from the candidates for leaking the question papers,” said CBI.

“The hand-written question papers along with their photocopies were seized. These question papers have been tallied with the original question paper and were found to have matched,” said the spokesperson.

With PTI inputs