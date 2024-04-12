CCTV footage captures horse trotting inside train station in Sydney | Watch

A horse was spotted trotting inside a train station in Australia's Sydney as it was raining heavily. CCTV footage from Warwick Farm Station captured the unexpected moment when the horse seeking refuge from a downpour came into the station and then exited afterwards. A horse was seen trotting inside a train station in Sydney.(X/ Mr Pål Christiansen)

Sharing the video of the incident on social media platform X, a user wrote, “The weathers been awful here, it’s rained all day long… a horse decided to ‘hoof’ the train home from Warwick Farm Station to avoid getting wet after a day out in the city😂🐎…”

Reacting to the video of the horse trotting inside the train station, Chris Minns, premier of Australia’s New South Wales state, wrote, “Wet tracker. Didn't realise I needed to say but - horses aren't allowed on our trains, sorry folks… I can confirm the horse has returned home, safe and sound.”

While not much is known about the horse, what’s clear is that it was preparing “to stirrup trouble,” Transport for New South Wales, which oversees transport systems in the state, said in a press release.

Meanwhile, commenting on the incident, transport minister Jo Haylen said “An unexpected visitor went to Warwick Farm station. I’m just glad he kept his hooves behind the yellow line!”

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, it was later revealed that the horse had broken free from Annabel Neasham Racing's stables, situated near Warwick Farm Station.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, an UberEats rider was spotted delivering meals on a horse in Sydney. The delivery person was riding a horse through the streets of Paddington, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Speaking about the incident, an Uber spokesperson said, “There’s no horsing around when it comes to safety on our platform…We hold ‘em to a higher safety standard here, so we’ll continue to investigate this matter.”

The delivery person was later banned from the platform.