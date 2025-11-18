'Changed law for verdict': Sheikh Hasina's son rejects her death sentence in 'sham trial'

Ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death on Monday after she was found guilty of committing crimes against humanity. Responding to the verdict, the ex-PM's son Sajeeb Wazed has rejected the ruling against his mother, stating that the verdict was given through a "sham trial". Sajeeb Wazed has stated that the death sentence for his mother, the former prime minister of Bangladesh, was given through a sham trial.(REUTERS)

Wazed, in an interview to a news portal, vowed that the Awami League would fight against the verdict and the trial, which he claims was orchestrated by an illegal government.

"This was a sham trial. It was completed in just two to three months. They changed the law to deliver this verdict. My mother was not even allowed to hire her own attorney. This is absolutely a sham, nothing else. The verdict was predetermined," News18 quoted Wazed as saying.

He also said that the sentence against the former prime minister was a "joke", adding that the trial against Hasina is the "work of Jamaat and Islamist radicals."

"This is their revenge. The people of Bangladesh must now decide whether they want to move forward or become a radical Islamic state. Islamists have backed this regime. Bangladesh must choose whether it moves ahead or remains a failed Islamic state," he added further.

'What can they do to my mother'

Wazed reiterated that his mother - Sheikh Hasina - is safe in India.

"My mother is safe in India. What will they do to her? There is no rule of law. People responded to our shutdown", he said, adding that the Yunus-regime will fall and they will return to Dhaka.

Sheikh Hasina is currently in exile in New Delhi. She fled to India in august 2024 and since then has stayed in the neighbouring country. Following the verdict, Bangladesh has once again issued a notice regarding her extradition.

Wazed issued a similar statement on Monday ahead of the verdict hearing in Dhaka. In this statement, the leader's son also issued a warning and called for the ban on Awami league to be lifted.