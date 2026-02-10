ChatGPT caricature trend: What is it, and how to create your own image and more

A new AI-driven trend is sweeping social media, with people around the world sharing cartoon-style portraits of their lives and workplaces generated using ChatGPT. The trend involves uploading a personal photo to the OpenAI platform and asking the system to create a caricature based on one’s chat history and professional persona. (ChatGPT)

The resulting images are exaggerated, stylised cartoons that place people in imagined work environments.

Backgrounds often include elements associated with their life and professions- such as laptops, books, microphones, studios or office desks, while facial expressions and body language are intentionally over-the-top.

Many people are sharing the results on platforms such as Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

What's new in AI caricatures? Unlike earlier AI portrait trends that relied solely on photographs, this one adds a layer of contextual personalisation.

The AI uses patterns from a person's interactions on the platform, including tone, interests and frequently-discussed topics, to generate a scene that reflects how it interprets several aspects of their lives.