ChatGPT down? Several users across the world flag outage of AI chatbot

ChatGPT users worldwide are reporting a significant outage, with many taking to social media to express frustration over the disruption. An illustration photograph taken on February 20, 2025 shows ChatGPT app and website are displayed on a phone and laptop screens.(AFP)

According to Downdetector, a website tracking online service status, hundreds of users have filed reports in the last 20 minutes indicating issues with the AI chatbot.

The outage seems to be affecting a large number of users globally, including in India, where over 439 users have reported problems on Downdetector.

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has not yet issued a statement on the outage.

While some users have reported that ChatGPT is working fine, others are experiencing network errors, with both the website and mobile app versions being affected.

Past ChatGPT outages

ChatGPT has experienced outages in the past, including:

- January 23, 2025: A global access failure affected users in countries like Spain, Argentina, and the United States, lasting over three hours.

- December 26, 2024: A similar glitch paralyzed the AI giant.

- February 5, 2025: A global outage left users unable to access the service, with over 22,000 reports filed on Downdetector.

- Recent Outages: In the past 24 hours, ChatGPT experienced an outage lasting approximately 10 minutes on September 3, 2025, and other incidents on September 2, 2025, and September 1, 2025.

ChatGPT alternatives

While ChatGPT is down, users can consider alternative AI chatbots like:

- Google Gemini: Designed for efficient text content generation.

- Microsoft Copilot: Offers an experience similar to the premium version of ChatGPT, with image generation capabilities.

- YouChat: Provides updated and relevant answers with its powerful search engine.

- Jasper Chat: Ideal for content creators, with SEO optimization capabilities.

- Perplexity AI: Suitable for deep research and academic work, with accurate citations.