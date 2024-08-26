Dhaka, The Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by former prime minister Khalida Zia on Monday voiced its frustration over the lack of a "roadmap" for the country's transition to democracy in Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus's address to the nation. Chief adviser Yunus' speech lacked 'roadmap' for transition to democracy in Bangladesh: BNP

Yunus, who assumed charge as the Chief Advisor of the interim government on August 8 after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led regime on August 5, assured the nation on Sunday that his government will hold free, fair and inclusive elections in the country after undertaking reforms in various sectors.

"After completion of required reforms in administration, judiciary, election commission and electoral system, law and order and information flow systems a free, fair and inclusive election will be held to give the student-people mass protests a successful consequence," Yunus said.

The 84-year-old Nobel laureate said the timing of the election is a political decision and people will decide how long this interim government will remain in power.

Reacting to the address by Yunus, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir voiced frustration that Yunus's address to the nation lacked a roadmap for transition to democracy.

Speaking at a discussion, he hoped that the interim government would soon engage in talks with political parties to decide on the national election and state reforms.

"We're still in a state of confusion as things remain unclear. We had anticipated that the adviser would present a roadmap. But we didn't find that roadmap in his speech," the senior BNP leader said.

He said Yunus, in his speech, indicated some reforms, but these cannot be implemented in a short timeframe.

However, Fakhrul expressed optimism, noting that they believe the situation is moving in a positive direction for the benefit of the people. Fakhrul said Yunus correctly stated that the timing of the election is a matter of political decision.

"But, for this decision to be made, the government needs to engage in discussions with political parties and politicians," he added.

The interim government has already released BNP Chairperson Zia from house arrest and acquitted the 79-year-old leader of corruption charges.

Meanwhile, the BNP held a meeting with the 12-party alliance and other like-minded parties on Sunday to address the political situation of the country following the fall of the Awami League government led by Hasina.

The meeting was part of their efforts to stabilise the country through collaboration, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

During the meeting, the leaders agreed to support the interim government, it said.

Nazrul Islam Khan, head of the BNP liaison committee and a member of the standing committee convened a meeting with the 12-party alliance and other allied groups at the BNP chairperson's office.

"We talked about how our teams should respond to the flood situation. We also discussed how to support the students who were injured during the movement and are still recovering," Selima Rahman, a standing committee member, said.

