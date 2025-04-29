Children killed in Russian drone strike on civilian areas: Ukrainian officials

Russia struck civilian areas of Ukraine with drones in another deadly nighttime attack, officials said Tuesday, as Kyiv officials dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of a unilateral 72-hour ceasefire next week as an attempt “to deceive the United States.” Rescuers work at a site of the Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine in this handout picture released April 29, 2025. (REUTERS)

The Russian attack damaged homes in Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, authorities said, killing a 12-year-old girl and wounding three others, including a six-year-old.

Russia also launched 20 drones and 31 powerful guided bombs at Kharkiv, the second-largest Ukrainian city. Debris from an intercepted Russian drone started a fire in a neighborhood of the capital, Kyiv, according to officials.

Putin announced Monday the temporary ceasefire. However, he hasn't offered details on how the truce, which will start May 8 and last through the end of May 10, would be monitored. It marks Moscow’s defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, known as Victory Day, and comes more than three years after Russia invaded its neighbor.

Russia has effectively rejected a U.S. proposal for an immediate and full 30-day halt in the fighting by imposing far-reaching conditions. Ukraine has accepted it, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kyiv is keen to lock in crucial U.S. military aid for the war, amid doubts about whether Europe could pick up the slack if Washington walks away.

U.S. President Donald Trump has invested effort in trying to end the fighting, but he expressed skepticism last weekend about Putin's commitment to negotiate a peace deal amid continuing attacks on Ukraine. He said he suspected the Russian leader could be trying to mislead him.

Ukrainian officials scoffed at Putin’s ceasefire announcement.

Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said Russia is still trying to break through the around 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line while also launching long-range attacks on civilian areas.

“Putin can give the order for his forces to stop,” Yermak said, “but he does not do this in the hope of deceiving everyone.”

Zelenskyy also accused Putin of trying to string along the U.S.

"Russia has consistently rejected everything and continues to manipulate the world, trying to deceive the United States,” he said.

He also said in his nightly address late Monday that the ceasefire "must be immediate, full, and unconditional — for at least 30 days to ensure it is secure and guaranteed.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Ukraine hasn’t properly responded to Putin’s announcement and accused Kyiv officials of conniving.

“I would say that not giving a direct response to such an initiative by President Putin is, rather, a manipulation,” Peskov told reporters.

The Institute for the Study of War said Putin likely wants to avoid the embarrassment of Ukrainian strikes on Victory Day, when foreign dignitaries will be visiting Moscow to mark the day.

The ceasefire would also offer a respite for Russian forces, the Washington-based think tank said late Monday.

“The Kremlin continues attempts to hold legitimate ceasefire negotiations hostage in order to secure additional concessions from Ukraine and the United States,” it said.

Putin previously announced a unilateral 30-hour Easter ceasefire and Ukraine voiced readiness to reciprocate any genuine truce at the time. However, each accused the other of continuous attacks.