Mon, Oct 20, 2025
China alleges Australian military aircraft illegally entered its airspace: 'Cease provocation immediately'

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 20, 2025 02:46 pm IST

This comes amid the ongoing string of encounters between the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and the Chinese military.

Australian military aircraft illegally entered Chinese airspace in Parcel Islands, China's military alleged on Monday. China urged Australia to “immediately cease infringement provocation”.

File photo of Central Military Commission Vice Chairman He Weidong walks by Chinese President Xi Jinping. (REUTERS)
File photo of Central Military Commission Vice Chairman He Weidong walks by Chinese President Xi Jinping. (REUTERS)

Earlier, Australia on Monday had lodged a diplomatic protest with Beijing after a Chinese jet fighter released flares close to an Australian surveillance plane in the South China Sea amid the ongoing string of encounters between the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and the Chinese military.

Defence Minister Richard Marles said that nobody was harmed, but said the Chinese action was "unsafe and unprofessional".

Marles was cited as saying by the ABC news that an Australian P-8 surveillance plane was conducting a routine patrol over the South China Sea when it was approached by a People's Liberation Army fighter jet.

Marles said Australia was deliberately publicising the encounter with the PLA as part of the government's broader strategy in response to dangerous behaviour by China's military.

Last month, a Canadian frigate and an Australian destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait, prompting protests from Beijing, China's state-run media had reported.

Chinese military forces surveilled the transit, according to state-run Global Times.

The transit "sent wrong signals and heightened security risks, and the theater's forces remain on high alert at all times and will resolutely safeguard China's national sovereignty, security, and regional peace and stability," Global Times reported, citing a statement from the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command spokesman Senior Col. Shi Yi.

(With inputs from agencies)

