China bans wildlife trade nationwide due to coronavirus outbreak

The virus which has infected more than 2,000 people globally and killed 56 people in China has been traced to a seafood market in Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife.

world Updated: Jan 26, 2020 12:28 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Beijing
People wearing protective masks walk outside Forbidden City, which is closed to visitors, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in China.(Reuters image)
         

China banned wildlife trade nationwide in markets, supermarkets, restaurants, and e-commerce platforms due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s market watchdog, agricultural ministry, and forestry bureau said in a joint statement.

Any places that breed wildlife should be isolated, and the transportation of wildlife should be banned, said the statement.

The ban will take effect from Sunday.

The virus which has infected more than 2,000 people globally and killed 56 people in China has been traced to a seafood market in Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife.

