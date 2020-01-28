e-paper
Home / World News / China Coronavirus death toll jumps to 106, nearly 1,300 new cases: Govt

China Coronavirus death toll jumps to 106, nearly 1,300 new cases: Govt

The total number of confirmed cases of people infected with coronavirus in China has risen to more than 4,000.

world Updated: Jan 28, 2020 06:56 IST
Agence France-Presse
Wuhan (China)
Medical staff and security personnel stop patients' family members from being too close to the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 20, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed, authorities said Tuesday.

The health commission in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, said 24 more people had died from the virus and 1,291 more people were infected, raising the total number of confirmed cases to more than 4,000 nationwide.

