China did not consult Ukraine on its peace plan: Report

The Chinese government did not consult with Kyiv when preparing its peace plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said on condition of anonymity. "China did not consult with us," the official told reporters, including AFP.

Beijing has promised to publish its proposed "political solution" to the Ukraine conflict this week, in time for the first anniversary of Russia's February 24 invasion of its neighbour.

Ukraine's top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba said his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi shared "key elements of the Chinese peace plan" during their meeting in Germany earlier this week.

"We are looking forward to receiving the text because this is not something that you can, you know, make your conclusions on just after hearing," he added.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, Kuleba told reporters that Ukraine was open to a conversation on the matter.

"We are ready to talk with those who have ideas, other ideas which can help us achieve this goal," he said.

But the Ukrainian official warned Wednesday that no peace plan should cross the "red lines" outlined by Kyiv.

"The red lines are the principles of the UN charter, including respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine," the official said.

"There will be no bargaining with any Ukrainian territories. The president (Volodymyr Zelensky) has already clearly said that," the official added.

Russia controls swathes of territory in the east and south of Ukraine that it captured during its offensive and as well as the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Beijing has sought to position itself as a neutral party, while maintaining close ties with strategic ally Russia.

Russia said Wednesday that Beijing had presented its views on approaches to a "political settlement" in Ukraine following Wang's visit to Moscow.

"The Chinese partners briefed us on their views on the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis as well as approaches to its political settlement. There was no talk of any separate (peace) 'plan'," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine has published a 10-point peace plan of its own, demanding the total withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory and an international tribunal to prosecute Moscow for its aggression.