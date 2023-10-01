Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits China's Qinghai
ANI |
Oct 01, 2023 06:34 PM IST
China Earthquake: According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5:04 p.m. today at a depth of 86 Km.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit China's Qinghai, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said on Sunday.
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5:04 p.m. today at a depth of 86 Km.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
Taking to 'X', the NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 01-10-2023, 17:04:19 IST, Lat: 33.35 & Long: 97.28, Depth: 86 Km, Qinghai, China".
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
- Topics
- China
- Earthquake