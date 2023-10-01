News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits China's Qinghai

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits China's Qinghai

ANI |
Oct 01, 2023 06:34 PM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit China's Qinghai, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said on Sunday.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5:04 p.m. today at a depth of 86 Km.

Taking to 'X', the NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 01-10-2023, 17:04:19 IST, Lat: 33.35 & Long: 97.28, Depth: 86 Km, Qinghai, China".

Sunday, October 01, 2023
