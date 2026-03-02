China finally reacts to raging Iran-US war, says 'prevent spillover of fighting'

China on Monday issued its first reaction to the escalating US-Iran conflict, urging efforts to prevent the fighting from spreading further across the region. Beijing's foreign ministry urges restraint after Middle East tensions escalate (AFP)

In a statement, the China foreign ministry said on the Iran conflict: “Prevent spillover of fighting.”

"The most urgent task is a cessation of military operations and preventing a spillover of conflict," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news conference, urging “a resolution through dialogue and negotiation,” reported AFP. Track US-Iran war live updates here

The remark comes as the confrontation between the United States and Iran intensifies following US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets and Tehran’s retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Middle East. Track Dubai and Abu Dhabi news live updates here

The foreign ministry further condemned the use of force in international relations, calling for all parties to immediately halt military operations. The ministry also said China was not informed in advance of the US military actions, as reported by Reuters.

Responding to reports that Iran was acquiring missiles from China, the ministry dismissed such claims as “malicious speculation” and false.

One Chinese killed, 3000 evacuated from Iran China confirmed that one Chinese national has been killed amid the ongoing conflict and reiterated its warning for citizens in the region to evacuate as quickly as possible.

"The foreign ministry has instructed the Chinese embassy in Iran to provide assistance to the individual involved and the family," Mao added, without providing further details about the victim or the incident.

Beijing had warned its citizens last week against travelling to Iran, citing the “current security situation.”

Over 3,000 Chinese nationals have evacuated Iran as of Monday, the Chinese spokesperson added.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have pledged to carry out the “most ferocious” operation in history against Israel and US bases, which are situated in Gulf countries already grappling with the fallout from an unprecedented wave of Iranian attacks.

Explosions were reported over the weekend in Doha, Dubai, and Manama, according to residents and AFP journalists.