e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China has deployed 60,000 troops on India’s northern border: Mike Pompeo

China has deployed 60,000 troops on India’s northern border: Mike Pompeo

The US secretary of state spoke of the India-China conflict along with other issues in a string of interviews since he travelled to Japan for a meeting of the ministers of the Quad

world Updated: Oct 11, 2020 00:21 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington, DC
Michael Pompeo, US Secretary of State, attends the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) ministerial meeting in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, October 6.
Michael Pompeo, US Secretary of State, attends the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) ministerial meeting in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, October 6. (Bloomberg)
         

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Friday said China was amassing “huge forces” along the border with India and had already deployed 60,000 troops there, citing a previously unreported number that significantly scaled up the magnitude of the threat.

He also commended India for “diplomatically” pushing back by banning Chinese apps and ending government procurement of supplies made in China.

The US secretary of state spoke of the India-China conflict along with other issues in a string of interviews since he travelled to Japan for a meeting of the ministers of the Quad - an informal group comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia.

Pompeo and India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar also met separately on the sidelines of the meeting.

“The Indians are seeing 60,000 Chinese soldiers on their northern border,” Pompeo said on The Guy Benson Show and added in a separate interview with Larry O’Connor, “The Chinese have now begun to amass huge forces against India in the north.”

The top American diplomat mentioned the size of the existing Chinese deployment of 60,000 troops along the border with India in several of the interviews as he spoke broadly of the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party to the world – touching upon issues ranging from security to health, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A million people now dead because the Chinese Communist Party didn’t respond to the Wuhan virus in a way that they should have. Economies destroyed as a direct result of that,” Pompeo said on The Guy Benson Show.

“The Indians are seeing 60,000 Chinese soldiers on their northern border. The Australians saw that, and when they had the temerity to simply ask for an investigation about the virus, the Chinese began to exert economic power against them to try to coerce and bully them.”

Underscoring the need for America to be engaged in the region and stand with allies and friends, the US secretary of state said on the Larry O’Connor Show, “They absolutely need the United States to be their ally and partner in this fight. But they’ve all seen it, whether it’s the Indians, who are actually having a physical confrontation with the Chinese up in the Himalayas in the northeastern part of India - right? - the Chinese have now begun to amass huge forces against India in the north.”

On the Hugh Hewitt Show, Pompeo spoke admiringly of India’s pushback. “The Indians have banned dozens and dozens of Chinese apps, and the Indians have stopped having their government purchase any product from China. That’s remarkable. It’s work that has been done diplomatically, and then there are the security issues, too.”

The US, which has since banned several Chinese apps and forced TikTok sell off its American operations, has strongly condemned Chinese aggression along the border with India, and has been supportive of New Delhi, fast-tracking, among other things, its defence purchase orders.

The US has adopted a more confrontational approach towards China in recent months.

“The old paradigm of blind engagement with China has failed,” Pompeo said in a widely anticipated policy speech at a legacy California library run by the foundation of late US president Richard Nixon, who re-established diplomatic ties with China and paved the way for its opening with a historic visit in 1972.

“If the free world doesn’t change Communist China, (it) will surely change us,” Pompeo had warned.

tags
top news
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK
Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK
Verifying authenticity of video claiming jawans have non-bulletproof vehicles: CRPF
Verifying authenticity of video claiming jawans have non-bulletproof vehicles: CRPF
Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France
Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Republic TV’s CFO doesn’t appear in fake TRP case; police summon CEO, 2 others
Republic TV’s CFO doesn’t appear in fake TRP case; police summon CEO, 2 others
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In