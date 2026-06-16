China, Japan, Indonesia struck by massive earthquakes. What is happening?

Earthquakes were reported in parts of China, Japan on Indonesia on Tuesday, causing damage and injuries in some parts. The highest magnitude, of 6.7, was in Indonesia's Sulawesi island, followed by magnitude 6.3 earthquake in the prefecture of Haixi in Qinghai, China, and magnitude 6 tremors near the east coast of Honshu in Japan. A damaged building is seen following a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AFP)

In China, at least one person was killed and four others injured, and in Indonesia, eight people were hurt after the earthquake. No casualties were reported in Japan.

Heavy damage, collapsed roofs Reports first emerged from Indonesia where the tremor hit east southeast of Palu at 10:27 am (0227 GMT), according to news agency AFP. The jolts sent people fleeing into open areas in and around Palu, which houses a population of about 400,000.

Heavy damage was reported as roofs collapsed, walls shattered and debris was spread on the streets. The National Disaster Management Agency in Indonesia reportedly said information on the damage, possible casualties and displaced people was still being gathered.

“We have evacuated all guests, including several guests who remained in their rooms,” Effendi Natali, a general manager of a four-star hotel in Palu, told news agency AP. “They all panicked, which is a natural reaction during an earthquake, but everyone is safe,” Natali added.

The earthquake's epicenter was reportedly 43 kilometers, and about 10 kilometers deep.

Several aftershocks followed, the strongest being 5.2 magnitude. Residents, however, had already sensed it would happen. “We are still traumatized by the previous earthquake, so we chose to remain outside because we are afraid that aftershocks may continue," resident Muhtar Ahmad said.

The fresh tremors in earthquake-prone Indonesia came years after the 2018 tragedy in which a magnitude 7.5 earthquake set off a 10-foot high tsunami in which more than 4,000 people were killed.

One dead in China In China's Qinghai province, the earthquake reportedly occurred at a depth of 10 km at 5:06 pm Beijing time, and was 6.3 in magnitude. The tremors left one person dead and four injured.

According to Reuters, all workers at coal mines near the epicenter have been evacuated and authorities are still assessing casualties and property damage. It was earlier reported that rescue teams was searching for people trapped.

Just like in Indonesia, aftershocks also followed in Qinghai including one measured at a magnitude of 4.9.

No tsunami threat in Japan Japan, which is also an earthquake-prone country, saw a 5.5 earthquake around 7:46 pm local time, according to Bloomberg. Tremors and shaking were felt in Tokyo and surrounding areas, though there were no casualties. A report earlier said the earthquake was 6 in magnitude and struck near the east coast of Honshu.

There was no tsunami threat from the quake, according to Japan’s weather agency. The strongest shaking was felt in Gunma and Saitama prefectures, north of the capital.

(with agency inputs)