IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China likely to approve BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine by July: Report
A vial of Covid-19 vaccine, produced by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, in cold storage at a vaccination centre.(Bloomberg)
A vial of Covid-19 vaccine, produced by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, in cold storage at a vaccination centre.(Bloomberg)
world news

China likely to approve BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine by July: Report

The vaccine, developed in collaboration with Pfizer Inc, is already approved in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 07:20 PM IST

China is planning to authorize the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech SE by July, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

If approved, it would become the first foreign Covid-19 vaccine to be authorized in the country.

Chinese officials are reviewing clinical-trial data for the vaccine and are expected to authorize it for domestic use within the next 10 weeks, the report said.

BioNTech did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The German drugmaker announced a potential deal with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd in August to supply 10 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine to Hong Kong and Macau.

The vaccine, developed in collaboration with Pfizer Inc, is already approved in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP