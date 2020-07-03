e-paper
China names new head of national security office in Hong Kong

China names new head of national security office in Hong Kong

Zheng most recently served as the secretary general of the Communist Party committee of the southern province of Guangdong.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 10:21 IST
Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-national security law protesters during a march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, China
Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-national security law protesters during a march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, China (REUTERS)
         

China’s cabinet appointed Zheng Yanxiong as the director of the mainland’s new national security agency in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

Zheng most recently served as the secretary general of the Communist Party committee of the southern province of Guangdong.

He sparked controversy during a prior posting as the party chief of the southern city of Shanwei over his hard-line stance towards protesters in 2011 at the small village of Wukan who sought compensation for land requisitioned by the government.

