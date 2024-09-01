China, Philippines trade barbs after ships collide in South China Sea

China and the Philippines have been caught in a blame game, accusing each other of causing a collision in the South China Sea between their two vessels on Saturday, reported news agency AFP. This frame grab shows a Chinese coast Guard ship colliding with Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Teresa Magbanua near the Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. (Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP)(AFP)

A spokesperson for the Chinese coast guard, Liu Dejun posted on social media, saying that the Philippine's ship “deliberately collided” with the Chinese coast guard ship "in an unprofessional and dangerous manner.”

In contrast, Philippine officials in Manila said that their coast guard ship, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, had suffered damage after being rammed thrice by the Chinese coast guards' vessel.

The Philippine ship, the Magbanua, has been anchored in Sabina Shoal, an exclusive economic zone of the country, since mid-April after suspicions that China might be eyeing control over the area.

China recently filed a diplomatic protest against the Philippines due to the Philippines vessel having a prolonged presence in the region.

China, which is asserting its claim on the entire South China Sea, along with its rapid military growth, considers the area near the Sabina Shoal to be crucial to international trade. This has led to them being at frequent loggerheads with the Philippines.

The matter is further complicated by the fact that the United States is bound by treaty to intervene and defend the Philippines, which could have longstanding consequences. China has other disputes in the region with Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei.

China has rejected a ruling by a U.N.-backed arbitration panel that denied most of its historically based claims in the South China Sea.

Commodore Jay Tarriela of the Philippine coast guard addressed the issue in a news briefing, stating that the Magbanua had dropped its anchor in the Sabina Shoal again and would not withdraw from there “despite the harassment, bullying activities and escalatory action of the Chinese coast guard.”

The Philippine coast guard also released a video which seems to support their contention that Magbanua was being attacked by a Chinese coast guard ship.

The US ambassador to Manila, MaryKay Carlson, posted a statement of support for the Philippines on X, saying, "We stand with the Philippines in upholding international law.”

Clashes between China's coast guard, navy and other ships have become more frequent when Philippine vessels attempt to resupply sailors to ships in parts of the South China Sea disputed between both countries.

Sabina Shoal is near Second Thomas Shoal, another point of contention between the two countries where China has often interfered during the resupply of sailors in Philippine ships. Last month, the two nations reached an agreement on preventing confrontations in the area.

On Saturday, Japan also lodged a complaint via China's embassy against Chinese survey ships entering their territorial waters. Japan has been facing many concerns with China's rapid military growth and its cooperation with the Russian air force.

On Monday, Japan had protested a Chinese military aircraft invading their airspace for a short time, though the Chinese spokesperson said they had no such intention.