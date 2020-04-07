e-paper
China reports no new coronavirus-related deaths for first time since January

world Updated: Apr 07, 2020 06:57 IST
Agence France-Presse
Beijing
China on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January, the National Health Commission said.

Cases in mainland China have been dwindling since March, but the country faces a second wave of infections brought in from overseas, with health officials reporting nearly 1,000 imported cases in total.

