e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China’s power use hits record on economic recovery, hot weather

China’s power use hits record on economic recovery, hot weather

Power load at State Grid Corp of China, the country’s dominant power grid operator, reached 875 gigawatts on Monday, an all-time high, state-run Technology Daily reported.

world Updated: Aug 05, 2020 18:23 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Singapore
People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, walk past a giant screen broadcasting a news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping at a shopping area in Beijing, China July 31, 2020.
People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, walk past a giant screen broadcasting a news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping at a shopping area in Beijing, China July 31, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

China’s power use surged to a historic high this week as economic activity picked up further after coronavirus-related lockdowns and a heat wave drove up demand for cooling appliances, state media reported late on Wednesday.

Power load at State Grid Corp of China, the country’s dominant power grid operator, reached 875 gigawatts on Monday, an all-time high, state-run Technology Daily reported.

Jiangsu in east China, the largest power-consuming province under the State Grid Corp, recorded a power load of 108.5 gigawatts on Monday, it said.

While heat wave is expected to recede in the northern and eastern parts of the country, central and southwestern provinces such as Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi and Sichuan are expected to experience another week of 38 degree Celsius weather.

China Southern Power Grid Corp, which operates grids in southern provinces, also reported record power load at 199.8 gigawatts in late July, 7% higher than last year’s peak.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Sushant Singh death: BMC advises Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to use digital platforms for further investigation
Sushant Singh death: BMC advises Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to use digital platforms for further investigation
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
RJD chief Lalu Prasad moved to RIMS director’s bungalow amid Covid-19 fear, BJP cries foul
RJD chief Lalu Prasad moved to RIMS director’s bungalow amid Covid-19 fear, BJP cries foul
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘sashtang pranam’, worship at Ram’s idol | Ayodhya temple
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘sashtang pranam’, worship at Ram’s idol | Ayodhya temple
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In