Home / World News / China says top diplomat's visit to Russia opportunity for steady relations

China says top diplomat's visit to Russia opportunity for steady relations

world news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:19 PM IST

China-Russia Relations: China is willing to take the opportunity to work with Russia to promote bilateral relations along the direction set by the two heads of state," ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said

China-Russia Relations: A China's flag flutters.(Reuters)
China-Russia Relations: A China's flag flutters.(Reuters)
Reuters |

China would like to take top diplomat Wang Yi's visit to Russia as an opportunity to promote the steady development of relations, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Read more: Vladimir Putin to address major speech on Ukraine war

"China is willing to take the opportunity to work with Russia to promote bilateral relations along the direction set by the two heads of state," ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china
china
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out