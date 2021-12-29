China starts ‘Hong Kong 12’ activists’ trial

world

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 05:29 IST

A group of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists who tried to escape the city by speedboat for sanctuary in Taiwan went on trial in China on Monday as the United States urged the immediate release of dissidents it says “fled tyranny”.

Ten of the so-called “Hong Kong 12” were in court in the southern city of Shenzhen to face charges linked to an illegal border crossing. Chinese authorities took them into custody after their boat was intercepted on August 23.

The hearing began as scheduled on Monday afternoon and a convoy of vehicles were seen departing around four hours later. The Yantian District People’s Court said sentencing will be at a later date. Court officials stayed tight-lipped about the case, and the trial - like many in China’s opaque legal system - was not open to foreign reporters or diplomats.

At least two of the group could face around seven years in jail for organising the attempted escape from a city where democracy activists last year led massive protests against Beijing’s rule.

Some of the group were already facing prosecution in Hong Kong, where a draconian national security law imposed by China has largely stamped out the city’s protest movement.

Beijing seethes at US law in support of Taiwan

The United States should stop using Taiwan to meddle in China’ domestic affairs, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, after US President Donald Trump signed into law the Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020.

“The determination of the Chinese government to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests is unwavering,” ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

The act was included in a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package Trump signed on Sunday. The act contains language objectionable to China, including US support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in United Nations bodies and regular arms sales. Taiwan welcomed the US move.