China to conduct 'regular' military drills east of Taiwan Strait median line: Report

Published on Aug 07, 2022 03:56 PM IST
  • The median line in the narrow strait between the island of Taiwan and mainland China is an unofficial line of control that military aircraft and battleships from either side normally do not cross.
A China's flag. (File image)(REUTERS)
Reuters | , Beijing

The Chinese military will from now on conduct "regular" drills on the eastern side of the median line of the Taiwan Strait, Chinese state television reported on Sunday, citing a commentator.

The median line in the narrow strait between the island of Taiwan and mainland China is an unofficial line of control that military aircraft and battleships from either side normally do not cross.

The median line has never been legally recognised, and is an "imaginary" line drawn up by the U.S. military for their combat requirements in the previous century, according to the state television commentator.

nancy pelosi taiwan
Sunday, August 07, 2022
