IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China to donate 3 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Sri Lanka as India rushes jabs to south Asian nations
The jabs manufactured by the China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) are expected to be handed over to the Lankan side in mid-February.(Bloomberg)
The jabs manufactured by the China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) are expected to be handed over to the Lankan side in mid-February.(Bloomberg)
world news

China to donate 3 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Sri Lanka as India rushes jabs to south Asian nations

"China will donate three lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Sri Lanka to jointly fight the Covid-19 pandemic," state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from the Chinese embassy in Colombo.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:58 PM IST

China will donate three lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Sri Lanka, stepping up its vaccine diplomacy in South Asia as India rushed its domestically manufactured coronavirus vaccines to several countries in the subcontinent as well as across the globe.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday thanked India for its generosity after he received five lakh doses of Covishield vaccine gifted by New Delhi under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

"China will donate three lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Sri Lanka to jointly fight the Covid-19 pandemic," state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from the Chinese embassy in Colombo.

China made the decision after a recent request by the Lankan government, it said.

The jabs manufactured by the China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) are expected to be handed over to the Lankan side in mid-February.

A number of countries in the subcontinent including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, where Beijing has substantial investments, caught China by surprise by opting for Indian vaccines.

So far, India has sent consignments of coronavirus vaccines under grant assistance to Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Seychelles, Myanmar and Mauritius.

India is one of the world's biggest drug-makers and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring the coronavirus vaccines.

It is also undertaking commercial supplies of the doses to a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Morocco.

India has also rushed two million doses of Covishield vaccine to Brazil on the request of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Meanwhile, Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's senior advisor Lalith Weeratunga told journalists in Colombo on Wednesday that the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) was conducting tests on the Sinopharm vaccine and once clearance is obtained from them, the vaccine could be used under an emergency basis, the Xinhua report said.

Separately, China has offered to step-up cooperation to Maldives to control the pandemic.

On January 26, Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui co-hosted the 7th round of China-Maldives diplomatic consultations with Maldivian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ahmed Khaleel via video link.

Luo Zhaohui said China and Maldives supported each other, effectively contained the virus spread in their countries, and actively promoted economic recovery.

Both sides need to make continuous efforts to push forward their bilateral relations, a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said. PTI KJV SCY AKJ SCY SCY

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 china sri lanka sinopharm covid-19 vaccine coronavirus
app
Close
e-paper
Joe Biden has mandated mask-wearing in government buildings. At public events, he and other officials adhere to public health guidelines for social distancing. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
Joe Biden has mandated mask-wearing in government buildings. At public events, he and other officials adhere to public health guidelines for social distancing. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
world news

A new White House under Biden: Discipline, diversity, dogs and social distancing

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:49 PM IST
  • The White House changes are myriad, from the mundane to the profound. Dogs are back on the South Lawn. Regular media briefings, with follow-up questions and data-driven answers, have returned to the briefing room. Joe Biden himself has made unity and civility his main messages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers chat near an ambulance at the parking lot of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, amid a nationwide coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown, in Pretoria, South Africa.(Reuters)
Health workers chat near an ambulance at the parking lot of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, amid a nationwide coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown, in Pretoria, South Africa.(Reuters)
world news

One third of Africa will be vaccinated this year: WHO

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:17 PM IST
It is estimated Africa will need 1.5 billion vaccine doses to immunise 60 percent of its 1.3 billion inhabitants, the threshold for herd immunity against Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The jabs manufactured by the China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) are expected to be handed over to the Lankan side in mid-February.(Bloomberg)
The jabs manufactured by the China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) are expected to be handed over to the Lankan side in mid-February.(Bloomberg)
world news

China to donate 3 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Sri Lanka

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:58 PM IST
"China will donate three lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Sri Lanka to jointly fight the Covid-19 pandemic," state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from the Chinese embassy in Colombo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This undated handout file photo released from the Wall Street Journal shows Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.(AFP)
This undated handout file photo released from the Wall Street Journal shows Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.(AFP)
world news

Travesty of justice: India after Pak upholds acquittal of Daniel Pearl's killer

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:26 PM IST
A three-judge bench upheld the Sindh high court's order of April last year to acquit Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men convicted of the 2002 abduction and murder of Daniel Pearl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The job market remains under strain even though the spread of Covid-19 vaccines offers hope for an end to the health crisis.(File Photo / AP)
The job market remains under strain even though the spread of Covid-19 vaccines offers hope for an end to the health crisis.(File Photo / AP)
world news

New US jobless claims drop; still at 847,000 as pandemic rages

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Overall, nearly 4.8 million Americans are continuing to receive traditional state unemployment benefits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As vaccination centres in Germany, France and Spain cancelled or delayed appointments, the EU publicly rebuked Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca for failing to deliver and even asked if it could divert supplies from Britain.(REUTERS)
As vaccination centres in Germany, France and Spain cancelled or delayed appointments, the EU publicly rebuked Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca for failing to deliver and even asked if it could divert supplies from Britain.(REUTERS)
world news

EU warns it could block vaccine exports, wields legal threat at drugmakers

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:18 PM IST
The EU, whose member states are far behind Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States in rolling out vaccines, is scrambling to get supplies just as the West's biggest drugmakers slow deliveries to the bloc due to production problems.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Council President Charles Michel gives a news conference in Brussels, Belgium.(File Photo / REUTERS)
European Council President Charles Michel gives a news conference in Brussels, Belgium.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

EU should consider legal means to secure promised vaccines: Charles Michel

Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:57 PM IST
European Council president said in a letter that the bloc should make use of all legal means and enforcement measures at its disposal under the Treaties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event about the US economy at Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware.(REUTERS)
US Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event about the US economy at Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware.(REUTERS)
world news

US economic growth moderated to 4% in final quarter of 2020

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:03 PM IST
Gross domestic product expanded at a 4% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, according to a preliminary estimate released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 4.2%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More data on the efficacy of the vaccine for older adults will come from Astra’s US trials, with results expected in March.(Reuters)
More data on the efficacy of the vaccine for older adults will come from Astra’s US trials, with results expected in March.(Reuters)
world news

Germany recommends AstraZeneca's Covid shot only for people under 65

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:33 PM IST
  • The country’s immunization commission said there was insufficient information on the shot’s effectiveness for people over 65 years old, though it added that “beyond this limitation, the vaccine is also considered to be equally suitable.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zhang Hai with his father, Zhang Lifa, 76, who died last January after contracting Covid-19. (Photo courtesy: Zhang Hai)
Zhang Hai with his father, Zhang Lifa, 76, who died last January after contracting Covid-19. (Photo courtesy: Zhang Hai)
world news

Chinese victim’s son seeks answers as WHO virus probe team starts work

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Disgruntled family members of victims were blocked out of Chinese social media. The itinerary of the 13 WHO experts, expected to be here for two weeks under global glare, wasn’t revealed by the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pope Francis showed up seven minutes late for his traditional noon appointment with the public at the St. Peter’s Square.(Reuters Photo)
Pope Francis showed up seven minutes late for his traditional noon appointment with the public at the St. Peter’s Square.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Pope Francis to meet Iraqi Shiite leader Ali al-Sistani

AP, Rome
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:21 PM IST
  • The trip is aimed primarily at encouraging the country’s beleaguered Christians, who faced decades of discrimination by the Muslim majority before being targeted relentlessly by Islamic State militants starting in 2014. But the first visit by a pope to Iraq also has a strong interfaith component.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Kremlin has rejected calls from Western leaders to release Navalny.(AP file photo)
The Kremlin has rejected calls from Western leaders to release Navalny.(AP file photo)
world news

Russian court orders Navalny to remain in jail ahead of trial

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Tens of thousands of people in cities across Russia joined protests last Saturday to demand Navalny be freed from jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden reaches for a pen to sign his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(AP)
President Joe Biden reaches for a pen to sign his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(AP)
world news

Biden to rescind Mexico City Policy: Know all about contested ‘global gag rule’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The policy was first announced by the Ronald Reagan administration in 1984 and since then, it has been rescinded and reinstated multiple times along party lines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The hands of a bonded child labourer are seen as he sits in a police van after being rescued during a raid by workers.(File Photo / AP)
The hands of a bonded child labourer are seen as he sits in a police van after being rescued during a raid by workers.(File Photo / AP)
world news

UN goal to end child labour by 2025 deemed impractical, out of touch

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:45 PM IST
According to the academics, the objective was unrealistic even before the pandemic disrupted schooling and increased hardship for millions of children around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court, thereafter, gave him time till April 12 to place on record the links/urls which are yet to be removed.(AP file photo)
The court, thereafter, gave him time till April 12 to place on record the links/urls which are yet to be removed.(AP file photo)
world news

Blocked links showing deceased woman as Hathras rape victim: Google, Twitter, FB

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:22 PM IST
The counsel for the husband told the court that all the links to the objectionable content have not been removed by Facebook.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP