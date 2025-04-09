Trade War Live Updates: China, EU hit back at US tariffs, Trump says ‘be cool’

Trade War Live Updates: US President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs have set off a massive trade war, with tensions escalating each passing day. Nations like China and European Union have hit back at Trump tariffs by imposing retaliatory levies on American goods. Beijing on Wednesday hit back at Trump's 104 per cent tariff on China and announced the imposition of 84 per cent retaliatory levies on US goods. Earlier, China had announced a 34 per cent additional tariff on US, which it now upped to 84 per cent....Read More

Following on China's trail, the European Union approved tariffs to hit around €21 billion ($23.2 billion) of American goods in response to the 25 per cent duties Trump levied on EU's steel and aluminium exports.

EU's tariffs will reportedly target politically sensitive American states and will include products such as soybeans from Louisiana, as well as diamonds, agricultural products, poultry, and motorcycles.

With the escalating fears of recession and further trade war, Trump took to his Truth Social network and urged people to “BE COOL!” He wrote,"Everything is going to work out well. The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!"

Meanwhile, Wall Street opened at a mix on Wednesday as retaliation from China rattled the global markets once again. The S&P was 0.3 per cent higher in morning trade after having seen a low trend at the start of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 34 points as of 10:15 am (ET) and the Nasdaq composite was 1.1 per cent higher.

Global trade war | Key Points