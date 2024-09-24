The Chinese central bank announced Tuesday a slew of measures aimed at reviving the sluggish economy, mainly by tackling a downturn in the property sector. China's central bank cuts bank reserve rates, pledges other moves to help the economy

People’s Bank of China Gov. Pan Gongsheng said the reserve requirement for banks would be cut by 0.5 percentage points and that the central bank would follow up with further cuts. That would free up more money for lending.

The news lifted share prices, especially for real estate developers. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2%, while the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.8%.

The central bank plans new policies to support stable development of the stock market, Pan told reporters in Beijing.

He also said down payment requirements for buyers of second homes would be reduced to 15% from 25% and that mortgage rates would be cut by about 0.5% .

That would help 50 million households and 150 million people, reducing household interest expenses by an average of about 150 billion yuan a year, he said.

The latest moves to support the economy mainly center on addressing a crisis in the housing market after authorities cracked down on excessive borrowing by developers, leading many to default on their debts.

Housing is a main form of investment in China and it also supports many other industries, such as construction, home decorating and home appliances, among others. A long spell of falling prices has left many Chinese reluctant to spend, dragging on the entire economy.

The economy grew at a 4.7% annual rate in the last quarter after expanding 5.3% in the first three months of the year.

