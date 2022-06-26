Home / World News / China’s Dandong warned of risks for continuous Covid flareups
China’s Dandong warned of risks for continuous Covid flareups

The Chinese city of Dandong, which borders North Korea, reported seven asymptomatic cases for Saturday -- half the total number of cases in all of mainland China for the day.
Published on Jun 26, 2022 12:16 PM IST
Bloomberg |

The Chinese city of Dandong, which borders North Korea, warned on Sunday of a persistent risk of new Covid-19 flareups as it gradually opens up from a weekslong lockdown.

The city reported seven asymptomatic cases for Saturday -- half the total number of cases in all of mainland China for the day.

A local disease control official said there was no clear origin for most of the cases in the current wave, which started May 24. The official added that the city will carry out mass testings for all residents twice a week, according to a post on the city’s official WeChat account.

Also read: Beijing to reopen schools, Shanghai declares victory over Covid

Beijing reported one case for Saturday. The capital city is set to resume in-person classes for primary and middle schools on Monday. Li Yi, a spokesperson for the city’s education commission, said at a press briefing that two months’ remote learning is increasingly bringing “problems” to students, including on efficiency and their psychology.

Shanghai found no cases for the second straight day. The city’s party chief Li Qiang declared victory in defending the city of 25 million against Covid at a local party congress that started Saturday.

Also read: What is China’s zero Covid policy?

Authorities in the gaming hub of Macau have decided to extend the suspension of public sector, except for emergency services, till at least July 1, according to a statement on the city government’s website.

