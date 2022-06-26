China’s Dandong warned of risks for continuous Covid flareups
The Chinese city of Dandong, which borders North Korea, warned on Sunday of a persistent risk of new Covid-19 flareups as it gradually opens up from a weekslong lockdown.
The city reported seven asymptomatic cases for Saturday -- half the total number of cases in all of mainland China for the day.
A local disease control official said there was no clear origin for most of the cases in the current wave, which started May 24. The official added that the city will carry out mass testings for all residents twice a week, according to a post on the city’s official WeChat account.
Also read: Beijing to reopen schools, Shanghai declares victory over Covid
Beijing reported one case for Saturday. The capital city is set to resume in-person classes for primary and middle schools on Monday. Li Yi, a spokesperson for the city’s education commission, said at a press briefing that two months’ remote learning is increasingly bringing “problems” to students, including on efficiency and their psychology.
Shanghai found no cases for the second straight day. The city’s party chief Li Qiang declared victory in defending the city of 25 million against Covid at a local party congress that started Saturday.
Also read: What is China’s zero Covid policy?
Authorities in the gaming hub of Macau have decided to extend the suspension of public sector, except for emergency services, till at least July 1, according to a statement on the city government’s website.
-
Your body belongs to Christ: Anti-abortionists see divine hand in court ruling
Diana Villanueva's wasn't greeted by the crowds of protestors who often gather outside facilities in the United States to try to persuade women to change their minds. After you go through what you go through then you ponder what you did. That's when the remorse starts kicking in." "A lot of those ladies say: 'It's my body, my choice'. It's not your body; your body belongs to Christ."
-
Staff found planting spy device in Imran Khan's room. Here's what happened next
A spying attempt on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been foiled, Pakistan's ARY News reported. An employee was allegedly paid to install a device in the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief's bedroom. PTI leader Shehbaz Gill claimed that an employee who cleans the former prime minister's room was paid to install the spy device, terming the act heinous and unfortunate. The PTI leader alleged.
-
Was cash strapped Sri Lanka duped by China in Hambantota Port?
The Hambantota Port is located in southern Sri Lanka close to the east-west sea route. Its construction began in 2008 which was funded through Chinese loans of about US$ 1.3 billion. The construction was carried out by a joint venture of China Harbor Engineering Company and the Sino Hydro Corporation. By 2016, the Hambantota Port under the ownership of Sri Lanka Ports Authority had incurred losses of about SLR 46.7 billion.
-
US WWII destroyer found off Philippines
A US navy destroyer sunk during World War II has been found nearly 7,000 metres (23,000 feet) below sea level off the Philippines, making it the world's deepest shipwreck ever located, an American exploration team said. A crewed submersible filmed, photographed and surveyed the battered hull of the "Sammy B" during a series of dives over eight days this month, Texas-based undersea technology company Caladan Oceanic said.
-
Taliban's urgent appeal to West after deadly earthquake ravages Afghanistan
Afghanistan's Taliban administration on Saturday called on international governments to roll back sanctions and lift a freeze on central bank assets following the earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people and left thousands homeless. The 6.1-magnitude quake that struck the east of the country early on Wednesday destroyed or damaged 10,000 homes and injured about 2,000 people, straining the country's fragile health system and posing a major test for the ruling Taliban.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics