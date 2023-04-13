China's foreign minister to enterprises: Invest in Uzbekistan
Reuters |
Apr 13, 2023 06:38 AM IST
China's foreign minister stressed that the two sides should implement a five-year plan for economic, trade and investment cooperation.
China's foreign minister Qin Gang said he encourages more Chinese enterprises to invest in Uzbekistan and is willing to expand the import of high-quality products from that country, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Read more: Elon Musk slams BBC journalist on Twitter hate speech: ‘You don’t know what…'
During talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the country's acting foreign minister, Qin stressed that the two sides should implement a five-year plan for economic, trade and investment cooperation.
In addition, Qin welcomed Mirziyoyev to China to attend the China-Central Asia Summit and the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation this year.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics