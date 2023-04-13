Home / World News / China's foreign minister to enterprises: Invest in Uzbekistan

China's foreign minister to enterprises: Invest in Uzbekistan

Reuters |
Apr 13, 2023 06:38 AM IST

China's foreign minister stressed that the two sides should implement a five-year plan for economic, trade and investment cooperation.

China's foreign minister Qin Gang said he encourages more Chinese enterprises to invest in Uzbekistan and is willing to expand the import of high-quality products from that country, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang(AFP)
Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang(AFP)

Read more: Elon Musk slams BBC journalist on Twitter hate speech: ‘You don’t know what…'

During talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the country's acting foreign minister, Qin stressed that the two sides should implement a five-year plan for economic, trade and investment cooperation.

In addition, Qin welcomed Mirziyoyev to China to attend the China-Central Asia Summit and the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation this year.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china uzbekistan
china uzbekistan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out