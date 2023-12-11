close_game
News / World News / China's naval formation passes through Taiwan Strait: Taipei

China's naval formation passes through Taiwan Strait: Taipei

AFP |
Dec 11, 2023 05:10 PM IST

The carrier group entered the strait that separates the island and mainland China, travelling from north to south, Taipei's defence ministry said.

A Chinese naval formation led by the Shandong aircraft carried sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Monday, Taipei's defence ministry said.

A satellite view of tanker Sky Venus sailing through the Taiwan Strait.(AFP)
A satellite view of tanker Sky Venus sailing through the Taiwan Strait.(AFP)

The carrier group entered the strait that separates the island and mainland China, travelling from north to south, Taipei's defence ministry said.

It added that "security and prosperity" across the Asia-Pacific region was "an obligation and responsibility" shared by all parties.

"The military will continue to... strengthen our self-defence capabilities and respond to regional threats," the ministry added.

The Shandong has sailed through the Taiwan Strait several times in recent months, as Beijing ramps up military pressure on the self-ruled island, which it claims as its own territory.

