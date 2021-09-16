Magnitude 6 earthquake hits China's Sichuan province; 2 dead
The epicentre was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, the report said.
An earthquake measured at 6 struck the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan at 04:33 a.m. on Thursday, China Earthquake Networks Center said.
The quake, which hit Luxian County, Luzhou City of Sichuan, has killed 2 people and injured three, the local government said.
