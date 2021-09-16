Home / World News / Magnitude 6 earthquake hits China's Sichuan province; 2 dead
Magnitude 6 earthquake hits China's Sichuan province; 2 dead

The epicentre was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, the report said.
Bloomberg | , Beijing
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 05:05 AM IST

An earthquake measured at 6 struck the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan at 04:33 a.m. on Thursday, China Earthquake Networks Center said.

The quake, which hit Luxian County, Luzhou City of Sichuan, has killed 2 people and injured three, the local government said.

Topics
sichuan
