China's Xi Jinping suffering from 'cerebral aneurysm', was hospitalised: Reports
Chinese President Xi Jinping is suffering from 'cerebral aneurysm' and had to be hospitalized at the end of 2021, media reports said.
It is learnt that he preferred to be treated with traditional Chinese medicines rather than going for surgery, which softens the blood vessels and shrinks aneurysm.
Of late, there have been speculations about Xi's health as he had avoided meeting the foreign leaders since the outbreak of COVID-19 till the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Earlier in March 2019, during Xi's visit to Italy, his gait was observed to be unusual with a noticeable limp and later also in France during the same tour, he was seen taking support while trying to sit down.
Similarly, during an address to the public in Shenzhen in October 2020, his delay in appearance, slow speech and coughing spree again led to speculation about his ill health.
These reports come as China's economy is under a lot of strain due to oil and gas price hikes and disruption to the supply chain caused by the Ukraine conflict, and strict implementation of the zero-COVID policy.
With the Chinese President eyeing a historic third term, the country, in a tactical move, has decided to temporarily suspend focusing on "common prosperity", slapping penalties on tech behemoths, and instead is scurrying to stabilize the economy, which is under a lot of stress.
In the run-up to the forthcoming 20th Party Congress, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is tactically moving away from its "common prosperity" policy as with the economic slowdown the country does not want to become a less attractive market for investors, as per reports.
As Xi prepares to get re-elected for a third five-year term later this year, he has attempted to portray China as more prosperous, influential, and stable under his rule.
The country's officials who till a few months ago were ferociously advertising a new era of "Common Prosperity" slapping penalties on tech behemoths and wealthy celebrities have shifted their focus to keeping the economy stable and growing, for now.
-
Rumours over Putin's health renewed as he sits with blanket in parade
Speculation surrounding Vladimir Putin's health increased this week after he was seen sitting with a blanket across his legs during a victory parade in Moscow on the occasion of Russia's Victory Day on Monday. American daily tabloid the New York Post posted a photo showing Putin sitting with the veterans of World War II while covering his knees with a blanket.
-
As unrest spreads across Sri Lanka, Prez Gotabaya appeals for peace
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday issued a fresh appeal for peace, as the mostly peaceful anti-government protests on the island nation took an extremely violent turn. “I appeal and urge people to remain calm & stop violence & acts of revenge against citizens, irrespective of political affiliations,” Rajapaksa said on Twitter. The 72-year-old leader's appeal came a day after Sri Lanka witnessed its bloodiest day during the ongoing agitation.
-
‘New political show’: Russia says will not attend UNHRC session on Ukraine
Russia announced on Tuesday it will not participate in Thursday's special UN Human Rights Council session on the Ukraine crisis, describing the upcoming meeting as a 'new political show.' A spokeswoman at Russia's Ministry of foreign affairs, Maria Zakharova, said, “The Russian delegation will not legitimise with its presence this new political show organised under the guise of an extraordinary session.”
-
Satellite images show new class of nuclear attack submarine in China: Report
Military analysts say a vessel spotted in a Chinese shipyard in rare, recent satellite images could be a new or upgraded class of nuclear-powered attack submarine. Images obtained by Reuters from private satellite imagery provider Planet Labs and others circulating on social media show the submarine in a dry dock in Huludao Port in Liaoning province. Singapore-based security scholar Collin Koh said the recent satellite images were too limited to definitively identify the vessel.
-
Evening brief: Tensions at navy base where Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa seeks refuge
Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Tension at navy base where Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa has sought refuge: Report Former Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has sought refuge at a naval base in the southern town of Trincomalee, Bloomberg reported Tuesday afternoon, hours after security forces evacuated him from Colombo from the clutches of furious protesters who set fire to military vehicles and stormed the gates of his residence.
