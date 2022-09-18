Chinese astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Chen Dong's spacewalk from new station. See pic

Chinese astronauts carried out a spacewalk on Saturday from a new station called Tiangong. The station is reported to be completed by the end of this year. The astronauts Cai Xuzhe and Chen Dong installed a foot-stop to fix an astronaut’s feet to a robotic arm. They also put a handle to open the hatch door from outside in an emergency, China's Xinhua News Agency said.

See video here:

Shenzhou-14 taikonauts conducted the 2nd spacewalk on Saturday. Astronaut Cai Xuzhe successfully opened the door of the space station lab module Wentian at 1:35 pm: China Manned Space Agency pic.twitter.com/F51YqUYWWS — Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) September 17, 2022

China has been building its own space station after being excluded by the United States from the International Space Station.

The astronauts are on a six-month mission during which they will oversee the completion of the space station. The station is reportedly being made like the Soviet Mir station that orbited Earth from the 1980s until 2001.

China's space agency has said that the country's much-touted space programme has already seen the nation land a rover on Mars and send probes to the Moon.

