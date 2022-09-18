Home / World News / Chinese astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Chen Dong's spacewalk from new station. See pic

Chinese astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Chen Dong's spacewalk from new station. See pic

world news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 11:53 AM IST

China Astronauts Spacewalk: The astronauts Cai Xuzhe and Chen Dong installed a foot-stop to fix an astronaut’s feet to a robotic arm.

Chinese astronauts Cai Xuzhe and Chen Dong installed a foot-stop to fix an astronaut’s feet to a robotic arm.
Chinese astronauts Cai Xuzhe and Chen Dong installed a foot-stop to fix an astronaut’s feet to a robotic arm.
ByMallika Soni

Chinese astronauts carried out a spacewalk on Saturday from a new station called Tiangong. The station is reported to be completed by the end of this year. The astronauts Cai Xuzhe and Chen Dong installed a foot-stop to fix an astronaut’s feet to a robotic arm. They also put a handle to open the hatch door from outside in an emergency, China's Xinhua News Agency said.

See video here:

China has been building its own space station after being excluded by the United States from the International Space Station.

Watch: US comedian mocks Shehbaz Sharif's awkward moment during Putin meet

The astronauts are on a six-month mission during which they will oversee the completion of the space station. The station is reportedly being made like the Soviet Mir station that orbited Earth from the 1980s until 2001.

China's space agency has said that the country's much-touted space programme has already seen the nation land a rover on Mars and send probes to the Moon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
china
china

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out