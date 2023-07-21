Chinese citizen injured in shooting in New Zealand's Auckland: Report
Reuters |
Jul 21, 2023 11:20 AM IST
The person is currently in stable condition, the media report said on Friday.
A Chinese citizen was injured on Thursday in the shooting in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, state media said citing the Chinese Consulate General in Auckland.
The person is currently in stable condition, the media report said on Friday.
