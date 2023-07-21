Home / World News / Chinese citizen injured in shooting in New Zealand's Auckland: Report

Chinese citizen injured in shooting in New Zealand's Auckland: Report

The person is currently in stable condition, the media report said on Friday.

A Chinese citizen was injured on Thursday in the shooting in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, state media said citing the Chinese Consulate General in Auckland.

A Chinese citizen was injured on Thursday in the shooting in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland(File)

