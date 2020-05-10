e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Chinese city near North Korea raises virus alert: Report

Chinese city near North Korea raises virus alert: Report

On Sunday, China reported an increase in both new and asymptomatic cases. There were 14 new coronavirus cases on May 9, including those in Shulan, the largest daily increase this month for the nation.

world Updated: May 10, 2020 11:51 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Paramilitary police officers and security guards wearing face masks are seen in China.
Paramilitary police officers and security guards wearing face masks are seen in China. (REUTERS)
         

Shulan, a Chinese city in the northeastern province of Jilin bordering North Korea, raised its coronavirus threat alert level to high risk from medium, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

There were 11 new coronavirus cases in Shulan yesterday, local health authorities said on Sunday. The city is investigating the source of the infection after a police employee came down with Covid-19, the South China Morning Post said in a separate report Saturday.

On Sunday, China reported an increase in both new and asymptomatic cases. There were 14 new coronavirus cases on May 9, including those in Shulan, the largest daily increase this month for the nation, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data. As of Saturday, Jilin province has reported a total of 105 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and 19 imported ones.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his willingness to provide support to North Korea in fighting the epidemic in reply to a verbal message from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported Saturday.

tags
top news
At big Kashmir meet to blunt Pak’s terror offensive, Ajit Doval also has some advice
At big Kashmir meet to blunt Pak’s terror offensive, Ajit Doval also has some advice
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In