ADVERTISEMENT
Chinese drone company DJI added US’ economic blacklist: Report

Dozens of Chinese companies are being added to the so-called entity list, including the country’s top chipmaker, SMIC.

world Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 21:19 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
SZ DJI Technology Co has been put in US govt’s economic blacklist.
SZ DJI Technology Co has been put in US govt’s economic blacklist. (@DJIGlobal/Twitter)
         

Chinese drone giant SZ DJI Technology Co is being added to the US government’s economic blacklist, a senior Commerce official told reporters on a conference call Friday.

Reuters reported earlier that dozens of Chinese companies are being added to the so-called entity list, including the country’s top chipmaker, SMIC. The restrictions will take effect at 11:15 a.m. EST, when the list of companies being added is published, the official said. A representative for DJI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

