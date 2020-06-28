e-paper
Home / World News / Chinese firm CNBG says Covid-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in human test

Chinese firm CNBG says Covid-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in human test

Coronavirus vaccine’s experimental shots developed by CNBG inoculated 1,120 people.

world Updated: Jun 28, 2020 14:06 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Beijing
The experimental shot, developed by a Beijing-based unit of CNBG, has induced high-level antibodies in all the inoculated participants in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial involving 1,120 healthy people,
China National Biotec Group (CNBG) said on Sunday that early human test results for a coronavirus vaccine candidate suggested it could be safe and effective, the second vaccine candidate from the firm to show encouraging results in a clinical trial.

The experimental shot, developed by a Beijing-based unit of CNBG, has induced high-level antibodies in all the inoculated participants in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial involving 1,120 healthy people, according to preliminary data of the trial, CNBG said in a posting on the social media platform WeChat, without disclosing specific readings.

Chinese companies and researchers have been allowed to test eight vaccine candidates in humans at home and abroad, making China a major front-runner in the race to develop a shot against the virus that has killed nearly 500,000 people globally.

CNBG, affiliated to the state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), said earlier this month that another vaccine candidate produced by its Wuhan-based unit also triggered high-level antibodies safely in clinical trial participants based on preliminary results.

A vaccine has to prove its effectiveness in “Phase 3” human test where thousands of participants are recruited in order to be cleared for sale.

CNBG said on Tuesday it will run a Phase 3 for its vaccine candidate in the United Arab Emirates, without specifying which shot will be tested.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

'Sisodia's comments created fear, people started mulling exodus': Amit Shah
LIVE: Lockdown will not be lifted after June 30 as risk of infection remains, says Maharashtra CM
When will there be talk of nation's security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
Befitting reply to those coveting India's territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP's Kasganj
'We long for those great leaders': Congress' latest attack on govt over Ladakh face-off
What doctors have learned about fighting Covid-19
'Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide': Mumbai Police
