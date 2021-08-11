Chinese media caught quoting non-existent Swiss expert questioning Covid probe

Chinese state media outlets have removed references of an “alleged Swiss biologist” quoted widely in local and social media on the politicisation of the Covid-19 origin probe after the Switzerland embassy in Beijing said it was a fake news.

The removal of articles containing quotes by Wilson Edwards came after the Swiss embassy tweeted that it was unable to trace any citizen or biologist by the name.

In the tweet, the embassy said it could not find any registry of a citizen by the name or any academic articles written by Edwards. “Looking for Wilson Edwards alleged [Swiss] biologist…If you exist, we would like to meet you. But it is more likely that this is a fake news,’’ part of the Swiss embassy tweet read.

In a more detailed statement attached to the tweet, the embassy said it informs the Chinese public that the news is false. “In the last several days, a large number of press articles and social media posts citing an alleged Swiss biologist have been published in China. While we appreciate the attention on our country, the Embassy of Switzerland must unfortunately inform the Chinese public that this news is false,” the statement from Switzerland read.

The deftly written Swiss statement added: “While we assume that the spreading of this story was done in good faith by the media and netizens, we kindly ask that anyone having published this story take it down and publish a corrigendum.”

Chinese state media outlets like People’s Daily (PD), China Daily and national broadcaster CGTN were among state media outlets, which had published articles quoting him, attributing it to Edwards’ Facebook profile.

The articles cannot be accessed anymore though the PD’s Facebook update, quoting the person remains.

The Swiss embassy said the Facebook account was opened in late July and only had three friends. “It is likely that this Facebook account was not opened for social networking purposes,” the Swiss embassy added.

A screenshot from the China Daily article, which quotes Wilson, and is circulating online, said: “He (Edwards) said on his Facebook account: ‘As a biologist, I’ve witnessed in consternation over the past months how the origin-tracing of Covid-19 was politicised’.”

Communist Party of China’s mouthpiece, People’s Daily’s English website too quoted him. “A European biologist has come to the fore with a startling claim that a World Health Organization (WHO) advisory group on tracing the origins of pathogens, including the virus responsible for the pandemic, would become a political tool.

“Bearing the name Wilson Edwards, the person took to social media, including Facebook and Twitter, on July 24 to describe how much he was worried about the ‘WHO’s independence’,” the People’s Daily wrote.