Chinese navy fighter jet crashes in Hainan, pilot safely ejects | On video

A Chinese naval fighter jet pilot safely ejected from a fighter jet which crashed during training exercise in an open area in Hainan on Saturday, according to the military. Chinese naval fighter jet crashes, pilot ejects successfully.

The plane belonged to the Chinese military's Southern Theater Command and crashed in Hainan, a southern island province, news agency AFP quoted a statement by the navy put out on social media.

The Southern Theater Command is responsible for some of China's most sensitive regions, including the South China Sea, where clashes between Chinese and Philippine ships have fueled tensions in recent years over contested islands and reefs.

Navy statement

"The pilot successfully ejected, causing no collateral damage on the ground," the navy stated.

For years, China has attempted to enhance its domination over contested areas of the South China Sea, notwithstanding an international ruling declaring its claims legally invalid.

Recently, China has become more aggressive in reasserting its claim in the region as Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines refuse to back down in defending their respective claims.

Just last month, the Philippine Coast Guard condemned the "dangerous" actions of a Chinese Navy helicopter that came dangerously close to a surveillance flight with journalists on board above the disputed Scarborough Shoal.