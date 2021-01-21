Chinese rescuers hope to drill shaft to free 21 miners trapped for 11 days
Rescuers in China were drilling new shafts on Thursday to reach gold miners who have been trapped underground for 11 days after an explosion, including one they hope to use to bring the survivors to safety.
A total of 22 workers were stuck underground in the Jan. 10 blast in the Hushan mine on the outskirts of Yantai, a major gold-producing region in Shandong province on the northeast coast.
Thick smog, reeking of chemicals, hung over the muddy road leading up to the mine site and a row of ambulances on standby in a carpark, reducing visibility to a few hundred metres.
Rescuers have been in contact with 11 miners trapped in the middle section of the mine, about 350 metres underground, and have managed to send food and medical supplies to them.
One borehole had to be sealed with cement after a water leak threatened the miners' safety.
One miner is known to have died of injuries suffered in the initial blast, state media reported on Wednesday.
The local government said on its official social media feed on Thursday that rescuers had started drilling a 10th channel with a 711-mm (28-inch) diameter that they hope will allow the 11 to be extracted.
The road to the mine, cutting through muddy apple orchards and warehouses, had been sealed off by police to ensure rescue efforts were not hampered. Health workers in white protective gear took temperatures beside mounded earth and tents as part of Covid-19 precautions.
About 600 people are involved in the rescue, with as many as 25 ambulances waiting at the scene, as well as neurosurgeons, trauma specialists and psychologists.
A Reuters team saw fire trucks and cars coming and going through a checkpoint on an approach road.
China's mines are among the world's deadliest. In December, 23 people died after being trapped in a coal mine in the southwestern city of Chongqing, with one survivor rescued after more than 30 hours of efforts. That had been the region's second fatal accident in just over two months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US intends to join COVAX and remain WHO member, says Fauci
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
COVAX vaccine scheme says will supply 1.8 billion doses to poor in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US thanks WHO for leading global Covid-19 response: Anthony Fauci
- "The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organisation," top US scientist Anthony Fauci, who has been named President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told a meeting of the WHO's executive board.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Found only small chunks of remains’: Why Indonesia crash was the 'worst'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google to pay French publishers for online content under new copyright agreement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's inaugural address written by Indian-American earns praise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
European firms improve diversity scores in pandemic year: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia air crash: Boeing jet’s throttle becomes focus in probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese rescuers hope to drill shaft to free 21 miners trapped for 11 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan faces dilemma of sourcing Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid crippling sanctions, Iran traders seek lifeline in Iraq
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration calls China sanctions on Trump officials 'unproductive'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hungary becomes first EU nation to approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Gratitude for your long-standing support': Dalai Lama congratulates Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twin suicide bombings kill at least 13, injure over 25 in Baghdad: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox