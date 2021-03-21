Chinese warplane enters Taiwan's air defence zone: Report
A Chinese warplane intruded into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sunday, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry said.
This was the first incursion since March 17. Over the past few months, Taiwan has reported incursion by Chinese warplanes into ADIZ almost daily.
Air defence identification zones are early warning systems that help countries to detect incursions into their airspace.
Any aircraft entering such an area is supposed to report its route and purpose to the "host" nation, though the zones are classified as international airspace and pilots are not legally bound to make such a notification.
According to Taiwan News, the Air Force scrambled jets, issued radio warnings to the Chinese plane and deployed its air defence missile systems to monitor the aircraft's activity.
The plane, a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, emerged from the area on the border between the Chinese provinces of Fujian and Guangdong Saturday morning before flying across the Taiwan Strait in a southeasterly direction.
The new incursions come amidst escalated tensions in the region as Beijing ramped up pressure on Taipei.
China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.
Wu Qian, spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defence, on January 28 "warned" the people wanting "Taiwan independence" and said that "those who play with fire will set themselves on fire, and seeking 'Taiwan independence' means nothing but war".
According to an article by The Global Times, a Chinese state media, Taiwan's "mainland affairs council" has warned that any of the mainland's words and deeds that deliberately provoke Taiwan's bottom line may cause far-reaching effects that the mainland cannot bear.
Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.
Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing.
220 Chinese boats have encroached in South China Sea: Philippines
Islamic State claims responsibility for killing 33 Malian soldiers
A rapid Covid-19 vaccine rollout backfired in some US states
- Thirty percent of Connecticut’s adult population was eligible as of the same date, and it had administered doses at the fourth-highest rate in the country.
Chinese warplane enters Taiwan's air defence zone: Report
Explained: How UK is carrying out online census with focus on gender identity
- The change in the mode of the survey was spurred by Covid-19 as the government is trying to minimise person-to-person contact amid a major health crisis.
UK warns EU Covid vaccine export ban would be 'counter-productive'
Biden urged to defend voting rights as Republicans pursue new limits
- Republican state lawmakers are considering bills that would restrict access to the ballot, including by curtailing or eliminating mail-in and early voting, and imposing new ID requirements.
Romania sets record for virus patients in ICUs
- On Saturday, health officials convened in the capital as they looked for ways to increase ICU bed capacity in order to avoid a looming shortage.
German Covid case rate hits 2 month high with leaders set to meet
Chinese health officials urge unhurried public to get vaccinated against Covid
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin arrives in Kabul on 1st trip to Afghanistan
- Austin’s stop in Afghanistan marks his first return to a US warzone in the Middle East since taking the Pentagon post.