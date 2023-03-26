Home / World News / Choosing China? Honduras ends decades-long diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Choosing China? Honduras ends decades-long diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Reuters |
Mar 26, 2023 06:46 AM IST

Honduras said on Saturday it was ending its decades-long diplomatic relations with Taiwan, bringing it closer to China as it expands its footprint in Central America.

People hold national flags of Honduras and Taiwan during a gathering.(Reuters)
"The government of Honduras recognises the existence of just one China," the Honduran foreign ministry said in a post on Twitter.

"The government of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China."

The ministry said Honduras had notified Taiwan of its decision to break ties, and that it would not return to having any relationship or official contact with Taiwan.

The Honduran foreign minister travelled to China this week to open relations after President Xiomara Castro said her government would start ties with Beijing, Honduras being one of only 14 countries to formally recognise Taiwan.

China views Taiwan as one of its provinces with no right to state-to-state ties, a view the democratically elected government in Taipei strongly disputes.

The decision by Honduras to cut ties prompted warnings from the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei on Saturday that China often makes promises in exchange for recognition that remain unfulfilled.

beijing china honduras taipei taiwan unsc
