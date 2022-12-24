Last minute Christmas shopping? Here are 5 gift ideas for you

With December 25 just around the corner, everyone is very excited about Christmas. The joyful occasion which is marked by get-togethers and social gatherings is a great time to exchange gifts with people you are fond of. Every year as we meet our relatives and people we love, we exchange gifts along with good wishes on Christmas. But if you have not decided on a gift for Christmas, we are here to help you.

This is a list of five last minute gift options that you can consider giving:

1. Nothing sparkles like jewellery

One of the safest gift options, from earrings to bracelets, jewellery gift options are truly unlimited. You can pick one as per the latest trends and see the happiness on the face of your loved ones.

2. A watch, because why not

There are many people who love wearing a watch. Just figure out what kind of watch your loved one likes and give it in the form of a gift. And just in case, they are a fitness enthusiast, then give me a fitness tracker or a smartwatch.

3. The gift that cannot go wrong… books

For your bookworm friend, Christmas cheer can come with a book as a gift. Just ask them about their favourite authors and then gift them as a gift. If you are choosing yourself, make sure that it is a book they have not read. Even Kindle can be a good option.

4. Earbuds for the win

A pair of earphones or wireless earbuds can be an amazing gift as well. They are convenient and handy and will be a gift that your loved one will carry everywhere. So for the music lovers, this is the gift option we suggest.

5. The old coffee mugs option

Personalised coffee mugs filled with chocolate and candies can be the easy gift option you can choose for your loved ones.

Hope this helped, Merry Christmas!

