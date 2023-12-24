Christmas Cold Moon - Here's how and where to watch the last full moon of the year

As we bid farewell to 2023, the cosmos has a special gift in store for us with the Cold Moon, the final full moon of the year, illuminating the sky on Christmas. Here's your guide to watching this celestial event: The full snow moon sets over a mountain range in northern Oxford County, near Andover, Maine.(AP)

Date with the Cold Moon

The Cold Moon will be visible to the naked eye from the night of Christmas, December 25th, and will reach its on Tuesday, December 26th at 7:34 p.m. EST. This is not just a one-night show; it will continue to be seen for a few evenings after its peak. "December’s full moon could appear wholly round to the naked eye as early as Sunday," according to Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Naming winter's first Full Moon

The Cold Moon earned its name from Native Americans, specifically the Mohawk people. Other names include "Snow Moon," "Winter Maker Moon," and the "Moon When the Deer Shed Their Antlers," marking the season of renewal for deer species.

Being the first full moon since the winter solstice on December 21st, the Cold Moon comes with extended viewing opportunities during the longest nights of the year. “The winter solstice Moon takes the highest path along the sky and is above the horizon longer than any Moon — hence, it’s the longest night.”

How to watch the Cold Moon

For a front-row seat to Cold Moon, try to be somewhere from where you can get unobstructed views of the horizon. The Cold Moon will rise in the east, making it visible from anywhere with a clear view of the sky.

You will find the Cold Moon shining between two bright stars: Capella in the constellation Auriga and the Betelgeuse in Orion.

If you are a moon gazer and are lucky enough to receive a new pair of binoculars or a beginner telescope this holiday season, the Cold Moon offers an ideal opportunity to test them out during its three successive evenings of rising from December 25th to the 27th.