IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Closing arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial as Senate reaches deal to skip witnesses
Bruce Castor, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks after the Senate reached a deal to ski witness testimony during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington.(AP)
Bruce Castor, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks after the Senate reached a deal to ski witness testimony during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington.(AP)
world news

Closing arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial as Senate reaches deal to skip witnesses

  • Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision means Trump is all but certain to be acquitted by the Senate of the charge of inciting an insurrection by his supporters.
READ FULL STORY
AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:05 AM IST

The US Senate began hearing final arguments on Saturday in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump as the top Republican senator said he would vote to acquit the former president of inciting the deadly January 6 assault on the Capitol.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision means Trump is all but certain to be acquitted by the Senate of the charge of inciting an insurrection by his supporters.

Before moving to final arguments, the proceedings were interrupted for a few hours after House prosecutors, in a surprise move, said they wanted to call witnesses at the trial.

House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin said he wanted to call a Republican lawmaker as a witness but eventually agreed with Trump's defense lawyers just to have her testimony entered into evidence.

Trump's lawyers had threatened in response to call witnesses of their own, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, and others.

The Senate voted 55-45 to allow witnesses but senators, House prosecutors and defense lawyers then hammered out an agreement allowing the trial to proceed to closing arguments.

The four hours of final arguments will be split equally between both sides with the House prosecutors going first.

A vote on whether to acquit or convict the 74-year-old former Republican president is expected later Saturday afternoon.

Raskin had wanted Representative Jamie Herrera Beutler to testify after she released a statement about the events of January 6.

Herrera Beutler, a Republican from Washington state, was one of 10 Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump in the House of Representatives.

In her statement, she said Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had called Trump while the attack was ongoing and implored him to call off the rioters.

"When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was Antifa that had breached the Capitol," Herrera Beutler said.

"McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters," the congresswoman said.

"That's when, according to McCarthy, the president said: 'Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,'" she said.

'A close call'

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House on January 13 for inciting the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, who were seeking to block congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden's November 3 election victory.

A conviction in the 100-member Senate -- which is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans -- would require a two-thirds majority and appears highly unlikely after McConnell said he would vote to acquit.

Also Read | Senate minority leader McConnell will vote to acquit Trump: Report

"While a close call, I am persuaded that impeachments are a tool primarily of removal and therefore we lack jurisdiction," McConnell said in an email to his Republican colleagues.

"The Constitution makes perfectly clear that Presidential criminal misconduct while in office can be prosecuted after the President has left office," he said. "Given these conclusions, I will vote to acquit."

Trump's defense lawyers argued on Friday that the former president bears no responsibility for the attack on Congress and wrapped up their presentation in just three hours.

This followed two days of evidence from Democratic impeachment managers centered around harrowing video footage of the mob assault on the Capitol.

Trump's defense lawyers called the impeachment unconstitutional and an "act of political vengeance."

They argued that Trump's rally speech near the White House that preceded the January 6 attack, when he told supporters to "fight," was merely rhetorical.

Seeking to turn the table on the Democrats' powerful use of video evidence, defense lawyers played their own compilations showing Democratic lawmakers at different times using the word "fight."

House impeachment managers charge that after losing to Biden, Trump deliberately stoked tension with a campaign of lies claiming there had been mass voter fraud.

On January 6 he staged a fiery rally near the White House, calling on the crowd to march on Congress, which was in the process of certifying Biden's victory.

The mob then stormed the Capitol, disrupting the certification. Five people, including a police officer and a woman shot during the unrest, died in the mayhem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
trump impeachment trial donald trump
Close
Bruce Castor, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks after the Senate reached a deal to ski witness testimony during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington.(AP)
Bruce Castor, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks after the Senate reached a deal to ski witness testimony during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington.(AP)
world news

Closing arguments begins as Senate reaches deal to skip witnesses

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:05 AM IST
  • Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision means Trump is all but certain to be acquitted by the Senate of the charge of inciting an insurrection by his supporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The four-week WHO mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus wrapped up earlier this week with no conclusive findings.(REUTERS)
The four-week WHO mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus wrapped up earlier this week with no conclusive findings.(REUTERS)
world news

WHO experts want 'more data' from China on possible early Covid cases

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:46 PM IST
  • "There is a mix of frustration but also a mix of realistic expectations in terms of what is feasible under which time frame," he said, adding he hoped the requested data would be made available going forward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoke rises from fuel tankers at the Islam Qala border with Iran, in Herat Province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP)
Smoke rises from fuel tankers at the Islam Qala border with Iran, in Herat Province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP)
world news

Massive fire engulfs customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border, dozens hurt

Reuters, Kabul, Herat
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Scores of local residents battled to control the blaze in the border town of Islam Qala, which initial reports said had started after a gas tanker exploded. Officials said later that the cause was not immediately clear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the US Senate during the fifth day of the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump in Washington, DC on February 13. (Reuters)
A view of the US Senate during the fifth day of the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump in Washington, DC on February 13. (Reuters)
world news

Trump trial twist: Senate votes to call witnesses

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:42 PM IST
The chamber voted 55-45 — with five Republicans joining the 50 Democrats — to allow for witnesses to be called to testify.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House.(REUTERS)
Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House.(REUTERS)
world news

US Senate votes to call witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:18 PM IST
In a surprise move, Senate voted to consider witnesses in Donald Trump's impeachment case, potentially delaying the verdict.
READ FULL STORY
Close
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing inside the White House.(File Photo / REUTERS)
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing inside the White House.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

'Deep concerns' about WHO Covid-19 report from China: White House

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:53 PM IST
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said it is imperative that the report be independent and free from "alteration by the Chinese government".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
world news

Senate minority leader McConnell will vote to acquit Trump: Report

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:28 PM IST
The Republican leader's views are closely watched and carry sway among GOP senators, and his decision on Trump is likely to influence others weighing their votes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No immediate abnormalities were reported at the nuclear plants in Fukushima.(File Photo / AFP )
No immediate abnormalities were reported at the nuclear plants in Fukushima.(File Photo / AFP )
world news

Japan hit by 7.1-magnitude earthquake off Fukushima, no tsunami threat

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:11 PM IST
The strong quake was felt widely across Japan, including shaking of four on Japan’s seven-point scale in the capital Tokyo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian walks near cars covered with snow in a street in Moscow, Russia February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
A pedestrian walks near cars covered with snow in a street in Moscow, Russia February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

'Snow apocalypse' blankets frozen Moscow

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:38 PM IST
There have been multiple flight delays at the airports in Moscow, a city of more than 12 million people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fire spread to the Dogharoon customs facilities on the Iran side.(Reuters)
Fire spread to the Dogharoon customs facilities on the Iran side.(Reuters)
world news

Iran state TV reports fuel tanker explodes near Afghanistan-Iran border

PTI, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Several trucks were engulfed in flames after the explosion, the report said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following the discovery of Covid-19 at the farm in Kartuzy county, Polish authorities said all mink there would be culled.(Reuters)
Following the discovery of Covid-19 at the farm in Kartuzy county, Polish authorities said all mink there would be culled.(Reuters)
world news

Poland: Government says Covid-19 strain found in mink can pass to humans

Reuters, Wasrsaw
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Covid-19 was found in mink in Kartuzy county late last month, in what agriculture officials said was the first such case in Poland, raising fears of costly culls in an industry that counts over 350 farms in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Which Republican senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Democrats say they are holding out hope they will win over enough Republicans to convict the former president for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arvin Boolell, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.(Facebook/@drarvinboolell)
Arvin Boolell, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.(Facebook/@drarvinboolell)
world news

Thousands rally in Mauritius against corruption, call for general election

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Public “institutions cannot continue to rot,” Arvin Boolell, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, said at the rally. “We walk for freedom.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar military commander-in-chief General Min Aung Hlaing and senior military commanders.(File Photo / AFP)
Myanmar military commander-in-chief General Min Aung Hlaing and senior military commanders.(File Photo / AFP)
world news

Don’t call it a coup, Myanmar military leaders warn media

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Earlier this week, the junta proposed a cyber security law that could see social media users fined or jailed for posts containing what it construes as “misinformation".
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewing the honour guards of the Chinese People’s Liberation Navy in 2019. (Reuters file)
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewing the honour guards of the Chinese People’s Liberation Navy in 2019. (Reuters file)
world news

China, US, Russia navies hold drill in Arabian Sea off Pak coast

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Navies from 45 countries including the US, UK, China, Russia, Turkey and several Arab and African countries are participating in the week-long exercise called ‘Aman-21’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP