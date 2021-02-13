Senate minority leader McConnell will vote to acquit Trump: Report
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will vote to acquit Donald Trump in the former president's impeachment trial.
That’s according to a source familiar with McConnell's thinking who was not authorized to publicly discuss the decision and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Word of McConnell’s decision came Saturday before what is expected to be a final day in the historic trial on the charge that Trump incited the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
The Republican leader's views are closely watched and carry sway among GOP senators, and his decision on Trump is likely to influence others weighing their votes.
While most Democrats are expected to convict Trump, the two-thirds vote needed for conviction appears unlikely, given that the Senate is evenly split 50-50 between the parties.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Senate votes to call witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Deep concerns' about WHO Covid-19 report from China: White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senate minority leader McConnell will vote to acquit Trump: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan hit by 7.1-magnitude earthquake off Fukushima, no tsunami threat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Snow apocalypse' blankets frozen Moscow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran state TV reports fuel tanker explodes near Afghanistan-Iran border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poland: Government says Covid-19 strain found in mink can pass to humans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Which Republican senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thousands rally in Mauritius against corruption, call for general election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t call it a coup, Myanmar military leaders warn media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China, US, Russia navies hold drill in Arabian Sea off Pak coast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GOP strategist resigns from board of Lincoln Project amid sexual harassment row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Senate honours police officer Eugene Goodman who protected lawmakers in riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy's Mario Draghi sworn in as prime minister of unity government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox