CM Gupta flags off 100 new DEVI buses

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 100 more electric buses as part of government’s “DEVI” initiative, aimed at enhancing last-mile connectivity while curbing air pollution. The saffron colour of the 100 buses prompted AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj to hit out at the BJP government. The colors of the last two fleet of the buses were green. CM said the change in the color represents the diversity of the capital. CM Rekha Gupta with cabinet ministers Pankaj Kumar Singh and BJP MP Yogender Chandolia flags off 105 new DEVI buses (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

“These low-floor, AC, wheelchair-friendly buses are equipped with panic buttons, CCTV cameras, and real-time tracking features. At 9 meters long, these e-buses are specially designed for efficient last-mile connectivity. Over 2000 electric buses are already operational in Delhi, and the government is working towards making the entire transport system electric by 2027,” CM Gupta said.

This was the third largest DEVi buses flag off. The last batch of 200 e-buses under this category was flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on June 5. So far Delhi has 700 DEVi buses.