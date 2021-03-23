Colorado supermarket shooting: 10 including cop dead, suspect arrested | What we know so far

At least 10 people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in the Boulder area of the US’ Colorado state on Monday, the police said, adding that one suspect has been arrested.

"We know of 10 fatalities at the scene, including one of our Boulder PD officers... Officer Eric Tally responded to the scene -- was first on the scene -- and he was fatally shot," said police chief Maris Herold.

Tally, 51, had been serving in the Boulder police department since 2010, police said. Herold added the King Soopers supermarket shooting is a complex investigation that will take no less than five days to complete.

According to police officials cited by news agency Reuters, they had few immediate details of the shooting and no known motive for the violence, which unfolded at about 3pm at the grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles (45km) northwest of the state capital of Denver.

The person taken into custody, who was also injured in the violence, was believed to be the only individual who survived the bloodshed, commander Kerry Yamaguchi of the Boulder Police department was quoted as saying. No further details about the suspect were revealed.

According to video footage cited by Reuters that was broadcast on local television, a shirtless, bearded man in boxer shorts was seen handcuffed and being taken out of the store, before being placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. The man in custody appeared to have a bloody leg and was limping as he walked, the agency reported.

An eyewitness, Ryan Borowski, who was in the store when he heard at least eight gunshots and escaped, told CNN, "I just nearly got killed for getting a soda and a bag of chips." "It felt amazing that everybody was helping each other out and that our instincts were on the same page and we ran... I don't know why other people didn't, and I'm sorry that they froze. I wish that this just didn't happen," he said, according to AFP.

Armoured vehicles, ambulances and armed personnel including FBI agents and SWAT teams were deployed to the scene. Later, shoppers who had been led safely out of the store sat wrapped in blankets, talking to emergency workers in the snow-covered parking area, AFP reported.

This is the second shooting in the United States in a week after eight people, including six Asian women, were killed by a gunman at three locations in and around Atlanta last Tuesday.

