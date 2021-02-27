Committed to providing equal access to vaccines to Palestinians: India at UNSC

India on Friday said that it is working towards making Covid-19 vaccines available to the people of Palestine, including those living in the Gaza Strip, K Nagaraj Naidu, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“The pandemic's impact on the people of Gaza has been particularly severe due to its fragile healthcare infrastructure. We note that Covid-19 vaccines are being made available to people of Palestine, including in Gaza,” Nagaraj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nagaraj Naidu also said that India has been helping the war torn region with healthcare equipment, medicines as well as Covid-19 vaccines from the beginning of the pandemic. He said, “India strongly believes that equitable access to vaccines across the world is important for mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. India had earlier provided critical medicines & medical equipment to Palestine as assistance during the pandemic.”

India had on December donated $2 million along with $3 million donated earlier in 2020 to support education, healthcare, relief and social services for Palestinian refugees. India had also committed to contributing $10 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for helping Palestinian population affected by the war with Israel.

Naidu on Saturday also said that India is working to send a second batch of medicines as a grant to Palestinians and said that it will also ensure early supply of vaccines in the coming week.

The government under the Vaccine Maitri initiative has sent consignments of Covid-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Mauritius and Seychelles. It will also send vaccines under commercial agreements to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Morocco along with other nations.

Earlier on Thursday, Palestine received 10,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as it prepared to launch its Covid-19 vaccination programme. Palestinian health minister Mai Alkaila told the supply would be enough to vaccinate 5,000 people, who would each be given two shots, according to a news report by Reuters citing Palestinian news broadcaster Voice of Palestine Radio.